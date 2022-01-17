Tanzania: Vice President Orders Effective Land Use Plan to Tackle Land Disputes

VICE President Dr. Philip Mpango has tasked the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to prepare a land use plan for both farmers and pastoralists in an attempt to end land conflicts pitting the two groups against each other.

Addressing a meeting bringing extension officers and heads of livestock and fisheries units across the country in Dodoma on Monday, the Vice President said a land use plan cannot be underestimated in eliminating decades-long land disputes between farmers and pastoralists.

Also Dr. Mpango warned of expired livestock medicine and vaccines finding their way into local stores. "This means some people are not doing their jobs. We must ensure appropriate medicine and vaccines are made available to people in both rural and urban areas," he said.

After the colorful meeting, the Vice President handed over a total of 300 motorcycles to the Dodoma Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka on behalf of Regional Commissioners in the country. The bikes are intended to help improve the livestock sector in the country.