Tanzania: PM Tells New Envoys to Put Tanzania First

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on newly appointed ambassadors of Tanzania to practically implement the country's economic diplomacy policy by helping attract more foreign investment.

He said the decision will also cut down the unemployment rate and boost the country's economy.

Mr Majaliwa told the envoys to strive towards promoting investment, strengthening trade as well as finding markets for locally produced goods in the countries they represent.

The Prime Minister met with the ambassadors on Monday at his Mlimwa office in Dodoma. He said: "in line with serving your representative countries, make sure you protect the image of Tanzania while focusing on drawing tourists and enabling the country's businessmen to do business overseas."

The Premier further implored the ambassador to strengthen their relationship with the embassy officials as well as members of the diaspora. "I want to urge you all to ensure you help promote Kiswahili that can also be another source of employment for Tanzanians living abroad," the premier added.

The Ambassadors included Professor Adelardus Kilangi (Brazil), Ambassador Said Juma Mshana (DR-Congo), Ambassador Alex Gabriel Kalua (Israel), Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa (Kuwait) and Ambassador Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta (Russia).