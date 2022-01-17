Tanzania: Climate Change - Minister Wants Every Student to Plant a Tree

17 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Seleman Jafo has instructed all students countrywide, each to plant a tree, manage and take full responsibility to help confront the effects of climate change.

Mr Jafo gave the directives during his visit in Tanga to inspect and promote various environmental conservation activities.

The minister said the government's intention is to plant a total of 1.5 million trees per each council, an equivalent of 276 million trees in all the 139 councils.

"If every student strives to plant a tree, kindergarten, primary and secondary student's plant one tree and manage it for the whole year, this will be our savior in facing these environmental challenges," the Minister said.

In addition the minister said the level of deforestation has resulted in partial rains and rising temperatures. He said cases of death of animals as a result of drought are increasing.

Mr Jafo stressed the importance of training school children in the culture of tree planting in order to have a generation that loves and watches over their environment.

