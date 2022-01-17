Tanzania: Govt Commits to Supply Water to Masaki Residents

The government announced on Monday it's commitment to supply water services to Masaki residents in the Kazimzumbwi ward, in Coastal's Kisarawe district.

The residents will get the supply from the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA) Kibamba water project, according to Water Minister Jumaa Aweso.

"DAWASA and RUWASA experts must come up with a plan on how to implement this project," said Aweso during a visit to the Kibamba - Kisarawe water project.

The decision came shortly after the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) Mr Suleiman Jafo appealed to the Ministry to assign DAWASA to supply the precious liquid to residents in Masaki suburb.

The 192 km long project is intended to benefit Kazimzumbwi, Masaki, Msimbu, Kibuta and Marumbo wards

He also commended DAWASA for its hard work in implementing the Kibamba - Kisarawe water project which is worth 10.6 bn/-