Tanzania: Drought Kills Over 98,000 Livestock in Tanzania

17 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

A total of 98,000 livestock from different parts of the country have died due to prolonged draughts.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki reveled this on Monday adding that out of the total number of deaths, 69751 are cattles, 11024 are goats,15742 are sheep and 1680 donkeys.

According to the minister the draught situation in the country resulted to shortage in most grazing areas that subsequently led to the death

However Mr Ndaki said the problem is under control since the ministry has already discussed with the water basin authorities to allow livestock to access water in the basins.

He also mentioned their talks with various conservation authorities asking them to allow livestock to graze within the reserve area.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X