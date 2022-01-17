Tanzania: Drought Kills Over 98,000 Livestock in Tanzania

A total of 98,000 livestock from different parts of the country have died due to prolonged draughts.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Mashimba Ndaki reveled this on Monday adding that out of the total number of deaths, 69751 are cattles, 11024 are goats,15742 are sheep and 1680 donkeys.

According to the minister the draught situation in the country resulted to shortage in most grazing areas that subsequently led to the death

However Mr Ndaki said the problem is under control since the ministry has already discussed with the water basin authorities to allow livestock to access water in the basins.

He also mentioned their talks with various conservation authorities asking them to allow livestock to graze within the reserve area.