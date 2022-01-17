Tanzania: State Pushes to Expand Broadband Connectivity to All

Tanzania is pushing to expand broadband connectivity to all countrymen by investing in high-speed internet service and communication infrastructures, the government said on Monday.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Dr. Jim Yonazi said in Singida shortly after inspecting a 265-km long telecommunication backbone line worth over 80bn/-.

The line connects Singida's Itigi area to the Mbeya region through Manyoni and Kambikatoto.

"This infrastructure is very important to enable Tanzanians to access services at affordable rates countrywide. This could subsequently boost socio-economic activities in the country," he said.

Director for ICT at the Ministry, Mulembwa Munaku said the government-supported infrastructure also connects the country to neighbouring DR Congo.