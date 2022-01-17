Tanzania: State Pushes to Expand Broadband Connectivity to All

17 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania is pushing to expand broadband connectivity to all countrymen by investing in high-speed internet service and communication infrastructures, the government said on Monday.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology Dr. Jim Yonazi said in Singida shortly after inspecting a 265-km long telecommunication backbone line worth over 80bn/-.

The line connects Singida's Itigi area to the Mbeya region through Manyoni and Kambikatoto.

"This infrastructure is very important to enable Tanzanians to access services at affordable rates countrywide. This could subsequently boost socio-economic activities in the country," he said.

Director for ICT at the Ministry, Mulembwa Munaku said the government-supported infrastructure also connects the country to neighbouring DR Congo.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X