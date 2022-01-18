Burkina Faso/Ethiopia: Burkina Faso to Round of 16 Despite Draw With Ethiopia

CAF Online
Burkina Faso play Ethiopia at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations on January 17, 2022.
17 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Burkina Faso have qualified to the knockout phase of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations despite the 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in the final Group A match played at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam on Monday.

The Stallions were looking for a win that would see them qualify automatically having collected 3 points in the recent victory over Cape Verde.

A draw was still good enough for as they were guaranteed to finish second depending on the results from the other game involving Cape Verde and Cameroon.

The Ibex had the first real opening of the match. Getaneh Kebede saw his attempt from inside the box is saved from Abubeker Nasir's square pass on the left flank.

Dawa Dukele had another chance for Ethiopia but his shot from outside the box was dealt with by Burkina Faso Keeper Soufiane Ouedraogo.

However, it was Burkina Faso who took the lead with Cyrille Bayala finding the back of the net after being out through on goal by Adama Guira. The Ajaccio Midfielder gave goalkeeper Balcha no chance with a well taken left footed shot and register his first goal of the tournament.

Burkina Faso went into the break with a goal to the good.

A huge team talk by Ethiopian Coach Abate Wubetu during the interval seemed to have worked as the Ibex came charging in the second half.

The pressure earned them a penalty after defender Steeve Yago handled in the box. Skipper of the side Getaneh Kebede slotted home the penalty to put Ethiopia back on level terms.

With that goal, Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo was keeping keen eye on the other Group A match between Cameroon and Cape Verde.

Both sides had chances to score the winner late on in the game. but none could find the breakthrough.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso managed to go through as runners up in Group A on head to head rule ahead of Cape Verde whom they beat, with both teams having 4 points.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X