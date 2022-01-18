Ghanaian Fintech Float Raises $17m Seed to Power Cash Flow for Commerce in Africa

17 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Cash flow is a major pain point for small businesses in Africa. Long payment cycles, which can take 30-90 days after services or products have been rendered, and little or no capital, of which research says 85% of African small and medium businesses are subject to, are the main culprits of cash flow issues.

Many startups are solving these problems for African SMBs in one form or another, and the demand for their services has seen Ghanaian startup Float pick up a significant round of funding. The fintech which provides credit lines for businesses has raised $17 million, funding that it will be using to bolster its offerings and expand geographically.

