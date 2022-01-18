Nigeria: Kanu to Face Fresh Terrorism Charges

Amidst calls for a political solution, the federal government has filed fresh terrorism charges against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the fresh charges filed at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

Kanu has been in detention since his he was brought back from Kenya to Nigeria.

Initially, he was facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge but will now face fresh 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

The charge was amended barely 24 hours before the scheduled commencement of hearing by trial Justice Binta Nyako.

With the new charge, the trial will have to be put on hold for Kanu to take his plea to the amended charges.

In the new charges, the government accused Kanu of being a member and the leader of I, IPOB, a proscribed organisation, did commit an act in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria by a "making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to intimidate the population and you threatened that people will die, the whole world will stand still and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013."

The government also said sometimes in 2021, Kanu did commit an act in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.

It continued: "That you Nnamdi Kanu, male, adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the public in Nigeria to attack officers of the Nigeria Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

"That ... on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you incite members of the Public in Nigeria to kill officers of the Nigeria Police Force and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria in which you directed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB. A proscribed organisation to manufacture Bombs and you there by committed an offence punishable. under section 1 (2) (f) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment), Act 2013.

"That you Nnamdi Kanu. Male. Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abla State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you incite members of the Public to stop the Anambra State Elections and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

"That you Nnamdi Kanu, Male, Adult, of Afaranukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People of Nigeria, with intent to destabilize the Fundamental Political and economic structures of Nigeria, you incite members of the Public to destroy Public facilities and you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013

The charge also read Kanu on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021 made a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to intimidate the population of Nigeria,

Similarly, Kanu is accused of threatening members of the public not to come out on Monday the 31" day of May, 2021 and there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.

He is also accused of making a broadcast received and heard in Nigeria within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to incite members of the Public to stage a violent revolution in furtherance of an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria and that you there by committed an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (h) of the terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2013.