Kenya's First Cloud Kitchen Launches in Nairobi Targeting Food Delivery Businesses, Vloggers

Nairobi — The first commercial cloud kitchen has launched in Kenya targeting food delivery businesses, cooking professionals, and chefs.

The kitchens which also cater to vloggers and content creators will only require its users to bring in their cooking ingredients before embarking on preparation ventures.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a paradigm shift in the local hospitality sector with many opting for deliveries instead of personal food services in restaurants in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Located in the ideal Kilimani area, the company's co-founder Nassra Abass said the concept started with an aim of providing food professionals with modern equipment and workspace needed to increase their productivity.

At the same time, she said the facility is aimed at enhancing capacity and enabling food professionals to reach the end-users quickly at a time when online food delivery services are gaining global traction.

"The company is also aimed at helping chefs and other food professionals to diversify their locations and clientele," she told Capital Business.

In its first location, Kitchens For You offers six kitchen spaces up for rent on both long and short-term leases.

"The kitchen offering a short-term lease can be accessed through our website with four-hour slots daily starting from 7 am to 8 pm. As for long-term leases, the kitchen spaces vary in size and price," Abass added.

The fully equipped kitchens bring with it on-site features designed to guarantee smooth operation for tenants such as on-site support staff in addition to cleaning services, cold storage, dry storage, dispatch area, Wifi, waste management services, and more.

"Our kitchens have a modern design, are spacious, and ideal for large-scale production,it offers clients with kitchens at affordable rates for both short and long-term leases,

In order to apply for a place within the kitchen, the company requires one to bring in a foodservice licensing (food handler's certificate) from Nairobi County.

Kitchenforyou eyes expansion across regions in Nairobi, other parts of the country, and eventually other countries in Africa.