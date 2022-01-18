Kenya: At Least 30 Governors Throw Weight Behind Odinga

Nairobi — At least thirty Governors have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will protect devolution as provided for under the Constitution.

Speaking after meeting the ODM Leader in Naivasha on Monday, the county chiefs led by Council of Governors (COG) Chairman Martin Wambora and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said they decided to support Odinga due to his role in championing the devolution agenda.

“There is no other candidate who has impressed the Governors that devolution will outlive him and beyond his period, forever and forever.” Wambora stated.

Kinyanjui added; “This coming election is about the future of devolution. Can we trust a man who has opposed devolution consistently to be the one to lead it in the next five to ten year? I dont think we would want to take the gamble.”

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi said the county chiefs have resolved to go out of their way to ensure Odinga is elected as the fifth President in the August 9 poll.

“We would want to see a situation where the state of devolution in the country becomes uncertain after the August 9 polls,” said the Kilifi Governor.

Odinga on his part welcomed the endorsement and added that working together with governors will improve service delivery to citizens as well as improve access to social amenities such as roads and supply water.

“These governors are in the front line of implementing devolution as they say where the rubber meets the road. They are the one we have entrusted to improve the lives of Kenyans through devolving funds to the counties. We know that devolution has many detractors who want to take us back to Egypt, but we must insists we are going to Canaan,” the ODM Leader said.