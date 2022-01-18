Africa: Afcon 2021 - Hosts Cameroon Reach Last-16 as Group a Leaders

17 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Richard Bishumba

Five-time winners Cameroon have secured their ticket into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as Group A leaders following a 1-all draw with Cape Verde on Monday.

Skipper Vincent Aboubakar put the hosts ahead in the 39th minute, making it his fifth goal in the continental showpiece.

Cape Verde returned for the second period sharper, and their efforts were rewarded with a stylish equaliser just after eight minutes through half-time substitute Garry Rodrigues.

The tournament's leading scorer, Aboubakar, could have handed Cameroon a second lead but his effort blazed just over the goal bar.

Unbeaten in their capital since 1988, the draw means the Indomitable Lions will remain in Yaoundé for their last-16 tie against a third-placed side from Group C, D or E on Monday, January 24.

Cape Verde will have to wait to see if they secure a slot into the next round after finishing third in the group, behind Burkina Faso in the table on head-to-head record, as both sides are level on four points.

Meanwhile, Rwandan Salma Mukansanga is set to lead an all-women quartet of referees to handle Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea on Tuesday.

