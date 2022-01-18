Nigeria: Covid-19 - FCTA Bars Unvaccinated Staff, Visitors From Offices

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) early yesterday morning, mounted heavy security surveillance at all entry points to its office premises, shutting out all COVID-19 unvaccinated staff, as well as visitors.

During the monitoring of compliance level in all the FCTA offices, it was observed that joint security personnel were positioned at the entrances of all FCTA departments and agencies' premises to bar staff and visitors without vaccination cards or COVID-19 negative results from entering into the premises.

In all the departments and agencies visited, many FCTA staff and visitors were seen outside the premises stranded at the gates, begging to gain access into the premises.

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement to the FCT minister, Mr Ikharo Attah, who led the surveillance team, vowed that the enforcement would be sustained to ensure maximum compliance.

He stressed that the FCT authority had issued a circular that staff and visitors who are not vaccinated or do not want to be vaccinated should provide a negative test result of not more than three days old and they would be allowed into the premises.

"If the staff or visitors give us any of the two, they will be allowed into the premises. That is what we are enforcing this morning after over one week of intense advocacy across the media and board here.

"Towards the end of last week people were vaccinating heavily and when we came in about 6 am early this morning, we were shocked to see large numbers of people not vaccinated. So we had to start turning them back because the federal government announced it late last year and FCTA commenced its announcement after given due time and some people are still not vaccinated.

"Despite we asked for a negative test result of not more than three days old, some people did not do it, because they thought that we were not serious. Now they have come to believe that when the FCT minister, Malam Musa Bello, and the permanent secretary, minister of state say something, they mean it strongly.

"So, we are telling them across FCTA offices that if you are not vaccinated or you do not have a COVID - 19 negative test result, you will not be allowed into the office premises," he said.