Nigeria/Guinea Bissau: CAF Picks Kenyan Referee for Nigeria, Guinea Bissau Clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Kenyan official Peter Waweru Kamaku as referee for Wednesday's encounter.

The 39 -year old has a doctorate degree in Pure Mathematics and is a university lecturer. He will be assisted by compatriot Gilbert Cheruiyot (assistant referee 1), Mozambican Arsenio Maringule (assistant referee 2) and Moroccan Redouane Jiyed (fourth official).

The match commissioner will be Youssouf Guedi Guirreh from Djibouti.

On Wednesday at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in the northern Cameroonian town of Garoua. the Super Eagles will take on the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau, debutants at Africa's flagship football competition, in their last match of Group D.

Meanwhile, Salima Rhadia Mukansanga will make history today when she will referee the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Zimbabwe and Guinea.

The Rwandan-born will become the first woman to referee a game at the AFCON. The 35-year-old is part of the all-women quartet picked for the match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. They will also be the first all-women team official since the inception of the tournament.

Mukansanga will be assisted by Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), and the VAR referee, Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco).