Nigeria: 600 Groups Plan One Million Women March for Kogi Gov

No fewer than 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country, have concluded plans to stage solidarity walk for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The solidarity walk slated for next Tuesday in Abuja, the nation's capital is tagged, "One Million Women March for GYB".

Operating under the auspices of Women United For Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL), the women groups, including non-governmental organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, will storm Abuja to drum support for the governor, especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to the organisers, the women groups, having come to the obvious conclusion that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, have taken it upon themselves to collectively canvas support for Governor Bello, who they said had demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Global Coordinator of WUYABEL, Dr. Hanatu Adeeko, said the gathering will be the first of its kind "especially now that the political stage is almost set".