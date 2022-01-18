Ethiopia: Sisters Detained in Addis Ababa Released - They Are All Fine

17 January 2022
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Addis Abeba — Sister Letemaryam Sibhat, Sister Tiblets Teum, Sister Abeba Tesfay, Sister Zaid Moss, Sister Abeba Hagos and Sister Abeba Fitwi, belonging to the Congregation of the Daughters of Charity Saint Vincent de Paoli, who were arrested by the Ethiopian police on November 30, 2021 in Addis Ababa, have been released. In the early afternoon of Saturday, January 15.

Sister Abrehet Teserma, from the Ursulines of Gandino, was also released, as confirmed by cooperator Matteo Palamidesse. Sister Teserma returned to her community in Shola. Other local sources confirm to Agenzia Fides that the nuns are all in good health. There is still no news of 2 deacons and two nuns from Kobo, who continue to be detained together with thousands of other Ethiopians of Tigrin origin and detained in places whose location is not known.

