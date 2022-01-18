Tanzania: Tccia Advises Traders to Insure Businesses

18 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Christina Mseja

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has joined the government to sympathize with the traders at Karume Market in Dar es Salaam after a massive fire broke out at the site over the weekend.

Following the incident that razed out to debris all the stores and business stalls, the TCCIA has advised the traders in the country to invest in insurance because it helps cover the costs associated with property damage.

TCCIA President, Mr Paul Koyi said the traders at Karume Market were part of the chamber members and TCCIA will see how to cooperate with the government in comforting them after the tragedy.

He advised them to insure their businesses as it gives them a sense of security and safety to the businessman and enables them to receive compensation against the loss.

Mr Koyi added that an insured trader can enjoy a normal margin of profit all the time and can be protected from un-expected losses. Following the incident, the government has formed a probe team and tasked it to come up with findings within seven days on the cause of fire.

Similarly, Regional Commissioners countrywide have been directed to carry out an assessment on the sources of the fire(s) which have been ravaging most markets across the country.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (Po-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa upon visiting the market, expressed his determination to find out what was prompting frequent fires in markets in the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X