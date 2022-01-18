Tanzania: Tccia Advises Traders to Insure Businesses

TANZANIA Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has joined the government to sympathize with the traders at Karume Market in Dar es Salaam after a massive fire broke out at the site over the weekend.

Following the incident that razed out to debris all the stores and business stalls, the TCCIA has advised the traders in the country to invest in insurance because it helps cover the costs associated with property damage.

TCCIA President, Mr Paul Koyi said the traders at Karume Market were part of the chamber members and TCCIA will see how to cooperate with the government in comforting them after the tragedy.

He advised them to insure their businesses as it gives them a sense of security and safety to the businessman and enables them to receive compensation against the loss.

Mr Koyi added that an insured trader can enjoy a normal margin of profit all the time and can be protected from un-expected losses. Following the incident, the government has formed a probe team and tasked it to come up with findings within seven days on the cause of fire.

Similarly, Regional Commissioners countrywide have been directed to carry out an assessment on the sources of the fire(s) which have been ravaging most markets across the country.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (Po-RALG), Mr Innocent Bashungwa upon visiting the market, expressed his determination to find out what was prompting frequent fires in markets in the country.