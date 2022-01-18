Tanzania: Outdated Policies On Gender, Special Needs for Review'

THE government has said it is due to initiate a comprehensive process to review all the outdated policies in the newly formed ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs in order to cater for the current needs.

The new development was announced on Monday by the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, during her maiden meeting with the top management in the ministry, where she said the new lieutenants appointed recently by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to lead the newly born ministry were ready to deliver to the president's expectations.

The new ministry was axed from the formerly ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to form two different ministries including the Ministry of Health.

Briefing journalists after the meeting on Monday, Dr Gwajima said the main objectives of the meeting included among others, discussing shared vision in order to come up with unified decisions from different professions available in the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister in the ministry, Mwanaidi Ali Khamis Permanent Secretary, Dr Zainab Chaula and Deputy Permanent Secretary, Amon Mpanju.

On the outdated policies, the minister said it was high time that they be reviewed so that the government comes up with good and new policies in all the ministry's departments which meet the requirements of the current world.

"We are now using policies which do not meet the demands of the current globe, including the community development, Elders, Children and Special Needs policies, therefore, we want to have new ones which will help this country to move forward," she said adding that in drafting the new policies all stakeholders would be engaged in order to come up with the timely and best policies.

The minister said President Samia had a lot of expectations with the new ministry after realizing that there were many challenges which need a separate ministry, urging all officials in the new ministry to intensify collaboration in order to meet the President's expectations.

On the shortage of community development officers, Dr Gwajima said the government was fully committed to ensuring that there are a good number of them countrywide in order to work on problems bedeviling people.