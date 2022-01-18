Tanzania: Coast Region to Vaccinate Over 795,000 People By June

IN a move to intensify fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the government in Coast region is planning to vaccinate a total of 795,511 individuals by June this year, Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Gunini Kamba has revealed.

Dr Kamba stated this over the weekend during a taskforce meeting which brought together religious leaders and health professionals held in Kibaha Town.

The meeting was jointly organised by African Medical Research Foundation (AMREF) and People Development Forum (PDF) with the aim of preparing strategies to sensitize the public on the importance of receiving the vaccines.

"Up to now, we have managed to vaccinate a total of 75, 887 individuals, which is equal to 9.54 per cent of the target," he said.

He said the region has decided to work closely with religious leaders due to their positions and influence they have on the public.

"We started with educating religious leaders on the importance of being vaccinated against the pandemic and their responsibility is to educate their followers on the subject," he said.

For her part, representative from PDF Ms Rose Nazary congratulated the government for its efforts to fight the disease, including involving various stakeholders in the process.

Bishop Emmanuel Mhina of Harvest Gospel Pentecostal Church and Sheikh Khamis Mtupa, who were among the participants, said that the number of the individuals in their congregations who are being vaccinated hasbeen increasing after being motivated by their religious leaders.

According to the 2012 national census, Coast Region has a total of 1, 098, 668 people.