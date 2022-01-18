Tanzania Launches Enhancement Aviation Safety Oversight System

TANZANIA has launched a one-year-long project for the enhancement of the Civil Aviation Safety oversight system.

The project was made possible after the government of China offered a grant amounting to 1 million US dollars through its South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF).

This was revealed by the Director-General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Mr Hamza Johari during the inauguration of the project.

He said that the project will be executed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) through its Technical Cooperation Bureau a task that will be implemented in one year.

"The main purpose of the project is to provide technical assistance to enhance Tanzania's aviation safety oversight system. The overall objective is to ensure safe operations of aircraft by enhancing the level of implementation of ICAO standard operations through the implementation of corrective action plans," he said.

He elaborated that special focus will be on training various players in the sector and tools access, which will ultimately enable the implementation of certification, surveillance and enforcement.

According to him, the project will involve providing on job training to TCAA personnel and providing technical assistance. The one-year-long project will as well support in procuring equipment, software and tools required for TCAA to use in safety-related activities

"During project implementation, a workshop will also be organized to provide future directions for Tanzania and share lessons learned with other states in the East Africa region. ICAO experts will also be visiting Tanzania to provide the training and share experience with the staff from TCAA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elaborating further on how safer is the country's aviation transportation, Mr Johari said that ICAO audit shows that Tanzania's current achievement of 67.3 per cent is within the target of 60 per cent set as a minimum as per the Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP) and Abuja Safety targets.

He said that the project will also involve staff from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Branch (both under the Ministry of Works and Transport) with the focus of building a robust and sustainable capacity to support the growing industry and air traffic, Officiating at the event, Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Godfrey Kasekenya tasked aviation stakeholders to start thinking and evaluating on how they can revitalize the business in the aviation sector from the effects of Covid- 19 pandemic.

"I wish to re-emphasize to all aviation stakeholders that they must begin to re-evaluate and re-think the business of aviation in the post- Covid-19 pandemic context. At the same time, it's clearly recognized that the aviation industry, in general, continues to face severe financial constraints, and that government must devote attention and investment to assure that they are stabilized and supported," he said.