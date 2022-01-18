Tanzania: Minister Urges Stamico Board, Management to Avoid Clashes

Minister for Minerals Dr Doto Biteko has tasked the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) Board to avoid individual interests that meddle into issues that are supposed to be handled by the state-owned mining corporation's management. Dr Biteko told the board to avoid clashes with the management, especially when inking deals with other international companies to four joint ventures.

The minister issued the directive over the weekend, when launching the new STAMICO board.

The launching of the board follows the recent appointment of the board Chairman, Major General (rtd) Michael Isamuhyo by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

During the official launching of the board, Dr Biteko tasked the nine-member board to be creative in business as well as reducing bureaucracies to investors, who wish to have joint venture in business with STAMICO.

"You should understand that this is a business entity and not a regulatory entity, so you need to facilitate business for investors rather than playing a regulatory role," insisted Dr Biteko adding: "All investors that you sign agreement with should discharge their duties with full happiness.

" The minister further advised the board to properly think and advise STAMICO management on business issues via mining in order to hike revenue, so as to contribute to the country's economy.

"Think business side, get rid of unnecessary bureaucracies under the umbrella of the so called patriotism and you, indeed need to intensify your creativity," advised the minister.

Equally, Dr Biteko also praised the State Mining Corporation for the job well done especially surpassing its revenue collection targets as well as revamping several mining projects that had stalled for many years.

"Today we can feel proud that STAMICO is competing with other countries like Australia in undertaking drilling projects via positive tenders that have an impact to our economy," he said. STAMICO has about 40 years of drilling experience in the extractive industry.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Steven Kiruswa asked the newly appointed STAMICO board to ensure that all resources in the mining sector were helping Tanzanians.

Dr Kiruswa who was sworn in as new Deputy Minister for Minerals last week by President Samia at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, said he was set to launch his familiarization tour of all sectors under his ministry including STAMICO beginning this week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the corporation's Acting Director General Dr Venance Mwasse said the management and board of STAMICO were working closely in the course of performing their duties for the best interests of the nation.

"I want to categorically state here that we will continue working together in implementing our robust plans to make the corporation stronger to contribute to the country's development via mining economy," said Dr Mwasse.

His sentiments were echoed by the Board Chairman who also said the board was fully committed to implementing all the directives issued by Dr Biteko and his deputy. Major General (rtd), Isamuhyo was retained by President Samia to lead the board for the second time basing on the track record of his performance.

He was first appointed by the late President John Magufuli to lead the STAMICO board on December 6, 2018.