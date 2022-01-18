Tanzania: Universities Told to Reflect On Previous Academicians' Works

HIGHER learning institutions have been challenged to introduce forums through which they can discuss and reflect on past academic works and contributions made by past intellectuals in improving public service management.

This would help the young generation draw lessons from past academicians and influence public policy and promote development.

Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Dr Laurean Ndumbaro, made the directive over the weekend during an official opening of the symposium for honoring distinguished Professor Gelase Mutahaba.

"This is an initiative which other universities in the country should emulate since it gives a forum to review, discuss and reflect on theoretical and practical experiences by drawing lessons from distinguished academicians," Dr Ndumbaro said at the symposium which took place at a new library auditorium at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

He added that such efforts are worthy to be emulated by other learning institutions in the country as it underscores the need to use past academicians' works to contribute to the current thinking on Africa and Tanzania's current trends in public administration, public policy and politics.

"We, at the President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance, congratulate you for this symposium which aims at recognizing and honouring former faculty member (Prof Mutahaba) who excelled in developing and imparting knowledge in our country," The Permanent Secretary hailed Prof Mutahaba for using his expertise to strengthen the public services in Tanzania and built relationships between Tanzania and other countries, taught and mentored leaders who currently hold various positions in the government.

He said Prof Mutahaba also shaped public servants including current and past top leaders and led various national and international task forces that informed public service reforms.

For his part, t UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye, described Professor Mutahaba as a person who made significant contribution in both academic and professional domains in Africa and beyond.

According to Prof Anangisye, Professor Mutahaba served at the Department of Political Science at the University of Dar es Salaam, various universities and other higher learning institutions including Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), Arusha, Tanzania; University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA); University of Connecticut, Hartford and University of Pretoria," He said Prof Mutahaba also served as Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of the African Association for Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He also served as Director of Finance and Administration, Commonwealth Secretariat, London, among other top posts.