Tanzania: Turn Out in Large Numbers for Covid-19 Jabs, Urges Dr Mathuki

THE East African Community (EAC) Secretary-General Peter Mathuki has urged East Africans to turn out in large numbers for Covid-19 jabs, as part of collective efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the region.

Dr Mathuki, who was ad- dressing EAC Secretariat's employees here, last week, encouraged those who have been vaccinated to go for booster shots, to ensure continued protection against the virus that are resistant to vaccines, undermining efforts to jumpstart the regional economy after the damage caused by the virus.

The EAC boss noted that it will now be a requirement for travellers and those seek- ing to participate in meetings and conferences to carry around vaccination certificates.

"One of the most gigantic challenges of our time is how to manage our region with the current global pandemic. It is a daunting task to bring everyone on board in addressing Covid-19 related challenges, specifically to have a common understand- ing and appreciation of the risks, and to comply with preventive, containment and mitigation measures.

"I encourage that we pull together, notwithstanding that the situation is worsening with the emergence of the Omicron variant," said Dr Mathuki.

The EAC Secretary-General, who was delivering his New Year Address to Staff of EAC Organs and Institutions through a hybrid format, in- sisted that synergy among EAC Partner States and other stakeholders was the best way to contain the pandemic.

"We continue to operate under a challenging environment of Covid-19, which has and continues to affect every organisation and family. As a result of Covid-19, EAC as a region has lost a number of leaders and citizens," he explained.

He equally reminded EAC staff of their obligation to assist Partner States in overcoming diverse socio-economic and political challenges that face the region by developing relevant policies, strategies, guidelines and systems to address the challenges.

Dr Mathuki also hailed EAC Organs and Institutions for various achievements in 2021.

He disclosed that the East African Legislative Assembly had held eight (8) sittings during which it passed several Bills among them, 'The East African Community Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2020' and 'The East African Community Integrity and Anti-Corruption Bill, 2021."

The EAC boss further commended the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) for celebrating 20 years since its inauguration in 2001.

On the Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency (CASSOA), the Secretary-General said that the agency had provided technical support to the Partner States to develop Model EAC (Civil Aviation) Regulations and Technical Guidance Materials.

"CASSOA is also working on the finalisation of the Centre for Aviation Medicine in Nairobi, Kenya which will be the centre of excellence on matters of aeromedical standards," he added.