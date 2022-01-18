Zimbabwe: Chevrons Seek Redemption

ZIMBABWE national cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput yesterday had a PCR test as he looked to join his side ahead of the second One Day International against Sri Lanka today.

Rajput, who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Colombo last week, missed the opening encounter which Zimbabwe lost by five wickets on Sunday.

The 60-year-old Indian national was asymptomatic when the tests were conducted and he spent last week in isolation in accordance with the health protocols.

"He had a PCR test today (yesterday) and we're waiting for the result. If he's okay he then joins the team," said Majonga.

Rajput's backroom staff, that includes batting coach Stewart Matsikenyeri, bowling coach Douglas Hondo and fielding coach Shepherd Makunura, has been working with the team in the absence of the head coach.

The Chevrons need to bounce back into the game today to keep the series alive. The three-match ODI series is part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and there is so much to play for both teams.

Currently Zimbabwe anchor the 13-team table with 25 points. But with 10 points gained in every win, the Chevrons could still jump to 10th place, if they play their cards well, by end of day, albeit with more games over the teams below them.

The hosts are also motivated by the prospects of moving into fourth place on the ODI Super League table, with 62 points.

The competition is key as it forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe would need to build from the positives from the first game which was punctuated by positive batting on a batting friendly wicket at the Pellekele International Cricket Stadium. Sean Williams scored his fifth One Day International century in that match but the effort went in vain as Zimbabwe failed to defend 296/9.

They lost the match by five wickets. The opening partnership of Regis Chakabva (72) and impressive debutante Takudzwanashe Kaitano (42), which yielded 80 runs from 88 deliveries, had given them a good platform to build on.

Zimbabwe will be hoping for more of that as the top order is likely to return unchanged. But more will be expected from skipper Craig Ervine, who had an indifferent outing in the first game. The visitors would also want to see more from batters Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl in the middle order and also have a good finishing on such a good batting track. They admitted they were 20-30 runs short in the first game and that proved to be their undoing.

The bowling unit also has to rise to the occasion. Zimbabwe could not really threaten the Sri Lankan batters, who eased to the target without much hustle.

The Chevrons had the whole day yesterday to work on their game. Zimbabwe would need to draw inspiration from their last visit to the country when they claimed a 2-3 series win.