Zimbabwe: Bako to Set Training Base in Europe

PROMISING Zimbabwean motocross rider Emmanuel Bako is set to take his training to Europe this year under EMX Motocross Academy based in France.

He will be under the guidance of Joe Tavares of EMX Motocross Academy and his main base will be in France.

Fourteen-year-old Bako has been competing locally and in South Africa, where he has shown so much potential, winning some of the competitions in the neighbouring country.

The shift of his training base to Europe is expected to give him exposure and more competitive competition as he seeks to take his racing to the next level.

Tavares said they have scheduled his training to take off later this month.

"We kick-off his training late January and most of February where we move down to the South of France and Spain for European Winter training.

"During this time he will also have the opportunity to train with some of the top European riders in his category and to up his game. He will be introduced to the latest racing techniques, mental preparation and the highest level of physical preparation.

"He will not lose a minute of schooling as he will have access to on-line education and a personal tutor throughout his training as schooling plays an important part of his training and to plan his educational future," said Tavares.

Tavares revealed that they have been engaging with Bako's father, Brighton, on the future of the young rider who has shown potential.

Bako was last year crowned a triple motocross champion in South Africa. He first won a Northern Regions Championship.

He then claimed the Inland Championship title and went on to take home the overall 85cc Pro Mini Class title in the 2021 South African National Motocross Championship series.

"Essentially, what is happening is that we have been working with this natural talent and extremely passionate family, and Emmanuel Bako has now reached the stage where his talents are hopelessly lost in Africa, and especially South Africa, in terms of racing and also the depth of the fields he is racing against.

"He has totally dominated his field and as you know he recently won the SA championships!!

"I have been discussing his motocross future with Brighton for a number of years now and we have decided to introduce Manu by throwing him into the deep end of European and International Motocross Racing for our EMX Academy based in France.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He is now fully licensed and engaged to race in France in the National Series and the higher 24 MX Elite Championships . . . In addition to this he will also partake in some national and international championships in Italy, Holland and Belgium," said Tavares.

Bako was also a double winner at the Zimbabwe Summer Series where he walked away with the 85cc and 125cc titles in December last year.

He is set to follow the footsteps of fellow talented Zimbabwean rider, Tanya Muzinda (17), who is now a fully-fledged professional motocross racer and is currently based in Florida, United States.

Muzinda, who relocated to the United States with her family towards the end of 2019, marked another milestone on the track when she emerged as the overall winner of the 125cc Class in the tough 2021 Bartow Motocross Championship Series in Florida.

The Zimbabwean rider was crowned champion in the 125cc mixed boys and girls class.

The annual Bartow Motocross Championship Series has 24 rounds spread across the year and is no place for the faint-hearted.