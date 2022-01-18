Zimbabwe: Student Seeks U.S.$10 000 for Heart Treatment in India

A 20-year-old student from the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is appealing for US$10 000 to undergo a heart treatment in India.

Tariro Hodzi was diagnosed with a heart problem two months ago and has been getting treatment from a local hospital in Harare.

She is a first year social work student.

The family stays at Mutoko Centre.

Tariro's father Mr Simbai Hodzi said they only recognised that their daughter was having health problems in November last year when her legs were swollen .

He said specialists doctors revealed that the student requires urgent cardiac surgery to repair the dysfunctional valves via a procedure called valve replacement surgery and the treatment is not available in Zimbabwe.

"Tariro was diagnosed with heart condition recently, the problem emanated after she started coughing and having difficulties in breathing and body swelling. She was then referred to India by health professionals at a local hospital in Harare.

"I failed to raise the needed money for the treatment to go to India and even at a local hospital where she was getting treatment," he said.

Coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, heart valve disease and heart failure are the four most common types of heart disease.

Heart disease refers to several types of conditions that affect the heart. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing about 1 in 4 deaths.

Statistics revealed that China had the highest number of heart disease deaths last year, followed by India, Russia, the United States and Indonesia.

Those willing to assist can contact his father Simbai Hodzi on 0772717429.

Banking details are Simbai Hodzi, Steward Bank, Account number 1002281647.