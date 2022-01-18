Nigeria: Aregbesola Orders Shoot-On-Sight of Persons Attempting to Attack Prisons

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, ordered prisons' officers to shoot dead anybody who attempts to attack any prison in the country.

The minister gave the order while inspecting the facility at the Agodi Custodial Centre in Ibadan.

Aregbesola said any attack on any prison is an attack on the state and such must never be allowed again.

His words: "The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facilities. Make this facilities impregnable.

"It is a red zone and a dangerous one. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story.

"Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don't shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don't shoot to disable, shoot to kill.

"This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people. We will do our best regarding your welfare to ensure effective service.

"I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility.

"But most importantly, you must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facilities. You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to penetrate them."

