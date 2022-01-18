Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Ninety-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, seventy-nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eight patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (6), Mai-Mine (1), and Tsorena (1); Southern Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, eighteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 73 years old patient from the Anseba Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,344 while the number of deaths has risen to 88.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,002.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 January 2022