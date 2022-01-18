Cameroon: Supporting Made-in-Cameroon - Cameroon, UK Strengthen Business Ties

This was during a mini business forum that took place in Douala on Wednesday January 12, 2022.

Promoting business ties between Cameroon and the United Kingdom was the object of a meeting that took place on January 12, 2022 at the Douala grand mall. The get-together was also to project UK's experience and potential support to the "Made-in-Cameroon" agenda promoted by the Cameroon government. The British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Dr Christian Dennys-Mc Clure explained that there are a lot of openings for Cameroonian business practitioners in UK. He added that they hope to create more business partnership in Cameroon.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Douala Grand Mall, Mathurin Jidjouc Kamdem said the mini forum was part of outreach activities during the Africa Cup of Nations. "The Douala Grand Mall is hosting a trade fair to promote the "Made-in-Cameroon" agenda and to celebrate the contribution of businesses and the diaspora to economic development in Cameroon. Considering that the mall is one of the most prominent British investments in the country, we pleased to support this initiative in the interest of the bilateral trading relationship between Cameroon and the UK," he said. He was confident that the meeting was an essential step i...