Africa: Flames Target Second Round

They outplayed the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-1 in their second outing at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium on Friday January 14, 2022.

The Flames of Malawi have moved one step ahead in their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon. They beat the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-1 in their second group game at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium on Friday January 14, 2022. The encounter that pitted two neighbouring nations produced highly exciting moments. Fans could be seen on their feet for most of the encounter and cheering the players.

Zimbabwe began the game well with a good play style. The Warriors controlled the first part of the game but lost several scoring chances. The Flames also put up a strong fight and made some attempts at goal but they failed to materialise. Zimbabwe opened scorers at the 39th minute through Ismael Wadi. The domination was however not for long as Orlando Pirates striker, Gabadinho Mhango, equalised for Malawi at the 44th minute and scored the second goal at the 58th minute. The victory revived The Flames' chances of reaching the knockout stage of the competition. That was the first for Malawi at the A...