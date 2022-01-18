Zimbabwe: Zifa Special Egm Gathers Momentum

DELEGATES of the ZIFA Congress yesterday said the members have gone into their own pockets to sponsor the proposed special Extraordinary General Meeting that is set for later this month.

The indaba, which is almost a remake of the 2015 scenario that booted out Cuthbert Dube's executive and brought in a new leadership led by Philip Chiyangwa, is gaining momentum with each day despite resistance from the suspended board.

The current ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, and board member Finance, Philemon Machana, who were part of that crusade, are this time expected to fall on the same sword.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League chairman, Martin Kweza, who has been designated by the petitioners to lead their quest, said just like what they did seven years ago, the meeting will be self-sponsored.

The crucial indaba was called by the association's members, who are increasingly getting worried by the state of the domestic game and the stand-off between the association's leadership and the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The ZIFA board was suspended on November 16 over a raft of allegations bordering on mismanagement and lack of accountability. The councillors feel some of the board members have let football down and are hoping to revoke their mandate at the meeting on January 29.

"The EGM is self-funded by the councillors themselves. We have done this before, when Cuthbert Dube was recalled. If the members of the suspended board are saying that they are clean, then we will see to it on January 29.

"Let me also state in uncertain terms that this whole thing is being driven by the Congress delegates. We are doing this as concerned football people who want to see our game developing. So all the delegates are eagerly awaiting this meeting. The football family should trust us in this.

"There have been mischievous allegations by the suspended board that the SRC have a hand in this. This is not only malicious and incorrect but also disrespectful of institutions like the SRC.

"They are trying all the dirty tricks and we know these are just accusations from people desperate to cling on to power," said Kweza.

About 27 of the 62 Congress delegates have signed up for the meeting and more are expected to join the bandwagon. Initially 14 Premiership clubs had signed but by yesterday the number had increased to 17, with only one club missing.

The councillors said they were not moved by threats from the suspended board to turn the tables on them over their decision to hold the special EGM.

The association's suspended chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, wrote to FIFA at the weekend seeking permission to invalidate the meeting and "to institute disciplinary action against them for bringing the game of football into disrepute."

The suspended ZIFA board has been fighting tooth and nail to make sure the meeting does not happen despite it being provided for under Article 28 (2) of the ZIFA Constitution.

The councillors lodged their EGM notice via acting chief executive officer, Xolisani Gwesela, and were cleared. They refused to play ball when suspended chief executive officer Mamutse wrote to them "interrogatory" letters which were backed by a January 14 deadline to respond.

Kweza said they also wrote to FIFA, informing them about the upcoming indaba.

"FIFA acknowledged receipt of our correspondents and they said they will study the documents that we sent to them. So we are still waiting for their response," said Kweza.