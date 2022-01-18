Zimbabwe: Govt to Address Workers' Welfare

WESTERN countries that continue to shamelessly scoop on African professionals using their financial power should pay for the burden borne by developing countries from where they fish, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said.

The statement by Cde Mutsvangwa comes at a time when the Government is working flat out to improve conditions of service for its workers through both monetary and other incentives such as houses and free transport to stem brain drain.

Last week the Zanu PF Politburo heard of how richer western countries have systematically used their financial wherewithal to steal highly trained professionals from Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said contrary to some sycophantic yet futile attempts by some private media to exonerate the West from stealing professionals from Africa, the practice was not unique to Zimbabwe, but was prevalent in most developing nations.

"Continent-wide, the brain drain to the more developed West is a reality. The Zimbabwe budget of remuneration is dwarfed by that of developed nations of the West. Why look for trained doctors without bothering to recompense for their professional formation. Why not provide scholarships at that stage as opposed to luring them . . . harvesting where you did now sow?"

Despite the unfair global practices by some Western nations, which have also imposed illegal sanctions on developing countries like Zimbabwe "to make their economies scream", the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is determined to improve the welfare of its workers.

"President Mnangagwa and his Government are exploring ways to definitively address the challenge of brain drain, not only in the medical domain but holistically (and) of course factoring in the pulsating GDP growth of the Second Republic," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

While some privately-owned newspapers would rather dismiss empiric evidence that has been provided by bodies such as the United Nations -- that sanctions have been harmful to the country's economy, the whole nation cannot be fooled by some lick-spittle editorials.

According to studies, roughly half of the Sub-Saharan African countries suffer a loss of more than 30 percent of the doctors they train, translating to tens of thousands of doctors. Nurses too are lured to Western countries that pay nothing for their professional development.

"NewsDay cannot make its bed and lie on it. On one hand, it speaks of the high human resource development index. Well this achievement did not drop like manna from heaven occasioned by the post-independence political order.

"Rather it was conscious policies and investment by a people's government that has vaulted Zimbabwe to the coveted UNSECO rating. National economic development is mostly historic and cogently systemic.

The dark forces of colonialism and racism burdensome loaded on Africa is not an ideological fiction of NewsDay apologists of the West," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

At a time when it is universally acknowledged that sanctions have been detrimental to the country's economic growth, Cde Mutsvangwa said publications that continue to "bury their heads like ostriches" cherry-picking the cause of the economic challenges faced by Zimbabwe should hang their heads in shame.