Tunisia: Minister of Justice Meets EU Ambassador in Tunis

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Justice Leila Jaffel met Monday at the headquarters of the department Ambassador of the European Union in Tunis Marcus Cornaro.

The meeting reviewed the progress of cooperation projects between the Department of Justice and the European Union, said s ministry statement.

These projects aim to improve the infrastructure of some courts and prison units.

The two sides stressed the importance of this cooperation, especially in the context of the support programme for the justice reform, whose first phase was spread over six years (October 2012-October 2018) and the second phase will continue until April 2023, said the same source.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss new cooperation projects to support the digitization of justice, commercial justice and the Real Estate Court as well as cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism and transitional justice.

