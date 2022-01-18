Tunisia: Coronavirus - Ouni Rules Out Possibility of Modifying Preventive Measures in Force in Schools

Tunis/Tunisia — Member of the Scientific Committee to fight against the coronavirus Mahjoub Ouni ruled out, on Monday, the possibility of introducing modifications to the measures in force to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools or to decide to stop classes during the regular meeting of the scientific committee scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, despite the frequency of daily decisions to close schools and classes due to the epidemic of COVID-19 and calls from education unions to stop classes.

Ouni said in a statement to TAP that most of the infections among students are mild and do not pose any danger, adding that this fifth wave will be short and does not threaten the lives of citizens.

He said that the rate of spread of the virus in Tunisia is increasing and will continue until the peak of the epidemic in the coming days, followed by a phase of stability and then a phase of decline.

On the other hand, Secretary-General of the General Federation of Secondary Education, Lassaad Yaacoubi, underlined the failure of the Ministry of Education's policy in the face of the epidemiological situation in schools, stressing that the scientific committee has not taken firm measures in this regard.

Yaacoubi pointed out that the suspension of classes has become an urgent necessity at the moment, given the spread of the virus in schools and high schools and the high rate of positivity.

He explained that the health protocol adopted to break the cycles of infection, which consists of closing classes and schools, has contributed to the disruption of classes and the inability to continue educational programmes.