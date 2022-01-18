Nigeria: List of Bandits and Their Leaders in Zamfara

A university don, Dr. Murtala A. Rufai of the University of Sokoto has enumerated the number of bandit leaders and estimated followers in Zamfara State, which pundits argued eliminating them may not be easy in the shortest possible time.

Dr.Rufai, in his book 'I am a Bandit', said in Maradun Local Government Area, the following existed:

1. Sama'ila of Bayan Dutsi has 150 boys;

2. Jimmo Fadama of Bayan Ruwa had 80 boys;

3. Simoli Jaya of Bayan Ruwa has 65 boys;

4. Sahabi of Bayan Ruwa has 250 boys;

5. Na'akka of Bayan Ruwa has 180 boys;

6. Aminu Jajani of Bayan Ruwa has 120 boys;

7. Sani Ba ruwanka of Dagwarwa has135 boys;

8. Uban Kafirai of Dagwarwa has 250 boys;

9. Mai bokolo of Dajin 'Yar Tunniya has 300 boys;

10. Haruna Zango of Dammaka has 280 boys;

11. Muntari of Dudduɓi has 31 boys;

12. Ɓoyi of Dudduɗi has 210 boys;

13. Turji of Fakai has abou 500 boys;

14. Nakyalla of Filinga has 213 boys;

15. Najana of Gidan Bisa has 96 boys;

16. Sitanda of Gwari has 156 boys;

17. Dullu of Sububu has 138 boys;

18. Halilu Sububu of Sububu has over 1,200 boys;

19. Maiduna of Tankyalla has 216 boys;

20. Gwaska of Tungar Kolo has 76 boys;

21. Kabiru 'Yankusa of Safrar Kaɗe has 185 boys;

22. Ƙaramin Gaye of Tungar Miya has 242 boys;

23. Ɗan Sa'adiya of Dagwarwa da Badako has 48 boys;

24. Ɗan Shehu of Kudo has 140 boys;

25. Mati of Kudo has 165 boys;

26. Ɗan Bello of Kudo has 98 boys;

ƊANSADAU EMIRATE

27. Ɗan Makaranta of north Madaka has 460 boys;

28. Dogo Gyaɗe at Dajin Babar Doka has about 2000 boys;

29. Damana in Dajin Has about 1500 boys;

30. Ali Kacalla of Madada has about 1600 boys;

31. Malam at Western Cebi has about 900 boys;

32. Bulaki of east 'Yargaladima has about 1200 boys;

33. Ciyaman at East 'Yargaladima has 900 boys;

34. Ɗahe in East 'Yar galadima has over 250 boys;

35. Kawu of eastern Ɗansadau has over 700 boys;

36. Ado Lalo of east Ɗansadau had about 350 boys;

37. Bulak of esst Ceɓi has about 520 boys;

38. Janburos of east Madada has 800 boys;

39. Sani Bica at east Madaka has about 180 boys;

40. Ɗan Bagobiri of Western Ceɓi has over 230 boys;

41. Nagala at West of Mairairai has 750 boys;

42. Ali ƙanen Nagala at East Mairairai has 220 boys;

43. Zahiru at between Gandaya and Mairairai has 175 boys;

44. Mai Gariyo at Southern Burwaye has 56 boys;

45. Yalo of near Burwaye has 85 boys;

ZURMI LGA

46. Kachalla at North of Mayasa has 1200 boys;

47. Maidaji at North of Labunde has 1500 boys;

48 Ɗanƙarami at Tsanu has 750 boys;

BIRNIN MAGAJI LGA

50 Alhaji Zaki of Rugu has 85 boys;

51. Yalo of Rugu has 60 boys;

52. Hassan of Rugu has 28 boys;

53. Maidaji of Rugu has 40 boys;

54. Kachalla of Rugu has 58 boys;

SHINKAFI LGA

55. Atarwatse of Dajin Mashema hs 200 boys;

56. Ɗan Maƙwado of Kamarawa and Bafarawa has 550 boys;

57. Nagona at between Bafarawa and Surduƙu has 200 boys;

TSAFE LGA

58. Idi at Guga has 100 boys;

59. Baba Yayi at Guga has 100 boys;

60. Juuli of Kwankwanba has 100 boys;

61. Tukur of Munhaye has 90 boys;

62. Alhaji Ado Aleru at Munhaye has about 2500 boys;

63. Mabi at Munhaye has 100 boys;

64. Ɗan' Ibiro of Munhaye has100 boys;

65. Guntu at Munhaye has 65 boys;

66. Karki at Munhaye has 70 boys;

67. Lawali Bunka at Munhaye has 80 boys;

Shehu Bagewaye of Gusami has unspecified number of boys;

Dancaki odita of Zurmi LGA, unspecified number of boys;

Standard & Sani black in Bingil, unspecified number of boys;

The following were reported without specific number of boys under their hold:

Kabiru Maniya, Malan ila, Rageb, Kacalla Haruna, Katare, Hasan and Husaini Jaja of Gusau; Dogo Hamza of Bukkuyum; Auta of Anka, and some more in Bukkuyum, Bungudu, Damaga and Gama Giwa.

Pundits on how to neutralise them

"Sincerely the answer is to accept repentance of likes of Turji and use them to effectively annihilate others that may refuse to yield," one has said.

"Killing all these criminals that are mostly Fulani may really be genocide.

"This traditionally shy community may have real grievances and listening to those grudges may help in addressing them and prevent their recurrence in the future.

"This is my take. May Allah be our guide and helper," he added.

The table of bandits and their followers was drawn from different communities close to the various camps.

Also members of the vigilant groups and yan-sakai (vigilantes) from the areas were contacted in generating the lists.

Victims of kidnapping and young boys, who offer different services to the bandits, also provided information about the operations, membership strength and nature of diverse cells in their localities.

"Even with that, the figures are not exact, rather mere approximation.

"The list of leaders could be correct while their foot soldiers mostly roamed from one camp to another," said the university don.

Vanguard News