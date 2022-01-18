Africa: Ghana V Comoros - to Avoid an Early Exit

After a disappointing start to their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 campaign that saw gathering a lone point in two games, Ghana are hoping to avoid an early exit when they face debutants Comoros, who lost their first two games as well.

Match Card

Date: 18 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Group: C

Match: Ghana v Comoros

Ghana - Black Stars need to shine

A lone point from two games is not what Ghana were looking for. But they still have time to respond. Against Comoros it's a must win for Andre Ayew and his teammates if they want to avoid an embarrassing exit.

A 1-0 defeat against Morocco was followed by conceding a late goal to Gabon to grab a single point that put Milovan Rajevac troops in a situation they would like to avoid by beating Comoros on Tuesday.

What they said

Milovan Rajevac (Coach, Ghana)

It's a very important game for us. We need to finish the group with a win and will do everything to guarantee this happening. Our team develops well but we need time and patience.

Jonathan Mensah (Defender, Ghana)

We will give our best because this is a must win for us. We have no internal problems. All the games are difficult. As a veteran player my role is to help the new faces. We will fight for our national jersey.

Comoros - Something to cheer at

Despite losing their two opening games, 1-0 to Gabon and 2-0 to Morocco, Comoros had gained the respect of everyone at the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

Showing passion and determination at their very first AFCON appearance, Comoros had a lot to gain even if they haven't won or scored to the moment. Against Ghana, they will fight for more and why not record their maiden points and goals in the history of the tournament.

What they said

Amir Abdou (Coach, Comoros)

The game is very important for us. We had two good games against Gabon and Morocco, but luck was not on our side. I told the players to consider this as if it was the final. Ghana is a very good team, but we will do our best. We have nothing to lose, and we must be strong and brave.

Said Bakari (Forward, Comoros)

We will give our all. We need to play more competitions like this and increase our experience. This is the greatest event we have been to. We will show the good side of Comoros.