Africa: Match Facts - Ghana V Comoros

After a disappointing start to their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 campaign that saw gathering a lone point in two games, Ghana are hoping to avoid an early exit when they face debutants Comoros, who lost their first two games as well.

Match Card

Date: 18 January 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Group: C

Match: Ghana v Comoros

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

● This will be the first encounter between Ghana and the Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations.

● Ghana have only won one of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games (D4 L3), failing to score in half of those matches.

● Comoros could become the fifth team to fail to score a single group stage goal in their debut Africa Cup of Nations tournament, after Burundi (2019), Gabon (1994), Sierra Leone (1994) and Mozambique (1986).

● Ghana have just one point so far in this year's edition (D1 L1) - they've never failed to win at least one group stage match in all their previous 22 appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Black stars last failed to progress from their AFCON group in 2006.

● Nine of Ghana's last 13 goals (70%) at the Africa Cup of Nations have been scored by brothers André (5) or Jordan (4) Ayew. After netting his 10th AFCON goal against Gabon, André Ayew is looking to score in consecutive matches in the competition for the first time.