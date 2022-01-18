Mauritius: The World Bank Country Director for Mauritius Meets Minister Koonjoo-Shah

press release

The World Bank (WB) Country Director for Mauritius, Mrs Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, paid a courtesy call, this afternoon, on the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, at her office, in Port-Louis. Mrs Pswarayi-Riddihough is on an official visit to Mauritius till 09 February 2022.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Koonjoo-Shah highlighted that the meeting with the WB Country Director for Mauritius was very fruitful and cordial and focused on the ways the WB can assist the Ministry in its endeavours.

She indicated that topics discussed comprised the promotion of women entrepreneurship through bilateral relations with the United Arab Emirates, Asian countries and Africa so as to enlarge their international market.

The ways in which the WB can assist the Republic of Mauritius in the implementation of the recommendations of the strategic plan elaborated by the High-level Committee on the elimination of Gender-Based Violence and presided by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, was also part of the discussions, the Minister underscored.

For her part, the WB Country Director for Mauritius highlighted that discussions with the Minister focused on increasing the productivity of women in their workplace as well as offering them opportunities in Mauritius, across the sub-continent and globally.

She underlined that other issues raised also pertained on the support which the WB, as an institution, can extend to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, such as, elaboration of reports for children and setting up of an all-encompassing shelter for women. 'Preliminary conversations have already commenced and I look forward to other subsequent conversations as regards these issues', Mrs Pswarayi-Riddihough concluded.