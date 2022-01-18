Tanzania: Nchemba Moves to Audit State Funded Projects

Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba on Monday issued one month ultimatum to Internal Auditors to audit the funds released by the state to finance various development projects in the country.

He gave the instructions during his visit in Kigoma region where he asked auditors to specifically give details of each stage of the projects being implemented with regards to the value of money.

"Submit to me a report which clearly specifies how much was received, how much has been spent, the standard and quality of the project being implemented and also if the project has not been implemented at all or has been improperly implemented tell me," Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said.

The minister said the government will release 250ml/- to health centers by February as part of the 500ml/- promised to each center

Dr Nchemba said the money is expected to complete the ongoing constructions of health center projects in the country "for this to be accomplished we must see how much work has been done from the previous disbursed money" he added.