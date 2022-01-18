Malawi: Meteorological Department Warns of Flash Floods

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned people staying on the shores of Lake Malawi to be very alert as they may be hit with flash floods.

Spokesperson for the department, Yobu Kachiwanda, told the media that this will be a result of continuous heavy rains in some parts of the central and northern regions in the coming days but the rains will cease in the southern region.

"We are advising Malawians to be very cautious since rivers are swelling as the country is receiving heavy rains. This will continue and there is a likelihood that districts like Karonga and Nkhata-Bay may experience flash floods. The Shire Valley maybe spared of the rains for the few coming days," Kachiwanda explained.