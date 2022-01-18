Malawi: Lightning Kills Two, Injures Three in Mchinji

17 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Lightning on Sunday killed two people while three others have sustained various degrees of injuries in Mchinji.

The Station Officer (SO) for Mchinji Police Station, Charles James Mpezeni, confirmed the development, saying the injured are currently receiving treatment at Kapiri Mission Hospital.

Mpezeni said the victims who include a 24-year old woman and children below the age of 13.

"They were in the house of their grandmother shelling groundnuts while it was raining heavily with thunderstorms," he explained, adding that lightning struck the five of them and all collapsed before they were taken to Kapiri Mission Hospital where the two died upon arrival.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), over 30 people have lost their lives to lightning since the onset of this rainy season.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X