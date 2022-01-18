Malawi: Bushiri Releases $20million Fund for Construction of Ecg Churches World-Wide

17 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Leadership of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has released a $20 million fund dedicated to construction of ECG churches world-wide.

ECG leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri made the announcement on Sunday night during a special policy direction address meant to guide how the church will be administered in 2022-2023 financial calendar.

Bushiri said the church-through its headquarters in Lilongwe, USA and Bangladesh-has put a target for each and every ECG Church branch pastors to invent new ideas that must bring success to their own ECG Church branches in their regions in winning more people to Jesus Christ our Lord.

"All ECG Church Branch pastors will construct their own building structures, hence, they will be presenting their church building projects to the ECG Church Headquarters for approval to be allocated the part of the fund $20 million as a loan which the branches will be refunding back in an estimated period," he said.

Bushiri said the church leadership has taken this position to ensure that all ECG churches across the world are modern and help to contribute to infrastructure development of their countries. ECG has branches in about 73 countries world-wide.

He further said that all the church pastors must submit plans that do not just stop at constructing prayer houses; but they should also include construction of schools and hospitals as part of their projects to help improve delivery of social services in their areas.

Beside the fund, Bushiri also took the moment to advise all ECG Pastors across the world to refrain from taking part in partisan politics.

He told them that ECG Church understands and submit to the principles that the church and state complement each other in serving the people, as such, they should preach beyond the pulpit.

