Rwanda: Ambassador Ayebare in Kigali With Special Message

Kigali, Rwanda — Uganda's Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations Amb. Adonia Ayebare has made another trip to Kigali, as efforts to mend relations with Rwanda continued today.

Nearly two years ago, the presidents of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Uganda Yoweri Museveni signed an agreement in Angola to ease tensions after the two leaders exchanged accusations of spying, political assassinations and meddling. Rwanda months earlier closed the border.

Since then, there has been slow progress on the actual return of normalcy especially the opening of the Gatuna border which the Kigali administration closed in February 2019.

Details of the message to Kigali have not been released yet, but Ambassador Ayebare said on twitter, "Thank you @PaulKagame for warmly receiving me today to deliver @KagutaMuseveni's special message."