Rwanda: Ambassador Ayebare in Kigali With Special Message

17 January 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kigali, Rwanda — Uganda's Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations Amb. Adonia Ayebare has made another trip to Kigali, as efforts to mend relations with Rwanda continued today.

Nearly two years ago, the presidents of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Uganda Yoweri Museveni signed an agreement in Angola to ease tensions after the two leaders exchanged accusations of spying, political assassinations and meddling. Rwanda months earlier closed the border.

Since then, there has been slow progress on the actual return of normalcy especially the opening of the Gatuna border which the Kigali administration closed in February 2019.

Details of the message to Kigali have not been released yet, but Ambassador Ayebare said on twitter, "Thank you @PaulKagame for warmly receiving me today to deliver @KagutaMuseveni's special message."

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X