Liberia: President Weah Sympathizes With Malians Over Death of Former President

17 January 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George M. Weah has expressed deep sadness at the news of the passing of former Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is reported to have died on Sunday in his hometown in Bamako. He was 76.

President Weah described former president Keita as a towering figure of Malian politics, who played his part in tackling the country's security challenges during his time in office. He was ousted in 2020 following a military coup. He experienced ill health in the succeeding months.

"IBK", as the former president was affectionately called by many Malians, served as Prime Minister in the 90s; he was elected president in 2013 in a landslide victory. However, his 7-year rule is regarded as one of the most turbulent, when the country dealt with increasingly aggressive Islamists insurgency in the North and Street protests.

President Weah has extended his condolences to the government and people of Mali, including the family of the late president and all those impacted by his loss.

