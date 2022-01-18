Africa: CAN 2021 - President Tebboune Reaffirms 'Absolute Support' to National Team

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed in a phone call with the chairman of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) "his absolute support" to the national football team after their match played against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday evening in Douala (Cameroon).

FAF's head Amara Charaf-Eddine said on the Algerian television that he received a phone call from President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune in which he affirmed "his absolute support to the national selector and all the players of the national team."

The Algerian football team was defeated by Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in a match counting for the 2nd day of group E.

The national football team will play Thursday against Ivory Coast.