Rwanda: Marines Hosts Espoir As Both Sides Eye 6th Spot

18 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Espoir, ranked seventh, and Marines, in eighth place, face off on Tuesday as both sides target maximum points to climb into sixth. Kick off 3pm, at Umuganda Stadium.

Both hosts Marines and Espoir are tied at 15 points, each, after 11 matches rounds into the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league. Sixth-placed Musanze have 17 points.

The winner will effectively dislodge Musanze.

Marines head coach, Yves Rwasamanzi, said: "Teams (including Espoir) have improved significantly this season. I told my players to be focused and go all out to battle for victory and I am confident we are able to achieve the target."

Separately, Espoir tactician Mussa Gatera stressed that "We need to win the game and move up the table" but acknowledged it will be a difficult match because "Marines are a good side when playing at home."

SC Kiyovu, who last clinched the league title in 1993, top the table standings with 25 points, one ahead of two-time reigning champions APR. AS Kigali and Rayon Sports complete the top four with 20 points apiece.

Tuesday

Marines Vs Espoir 15:00

