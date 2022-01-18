Rwanda: Team Benediction in High Gear Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda 2022

Rwandan side Benediction Ignite will be hoping to impress at the upcoming Tour du Rwanda 2022 after falling short in the last few editions.

This year's Tour du Rwanda is scheduled for February 20-27, and Kigali Arena will be the Grand Départ point with a 4km Individual Time Trial.

Benediction coach Benoit Munyankindi insists his team is ready for the race. "We are in high spirits, and ready to give our best."

The Rubavu-based club has named six riders who will make the roster for the eight-stage competition, including former winners Joseph Areruya and Jean Bosco Nsengimana. Others are; Patrick Byukusenge, Eric Manizabayo, Uwiduhaye and Janvier Rugamba.

"We have a good team, and we are optimistic about a good performance in this year's race. We have prepared well and we feel strong to challenge for the Yellow Jersey," said Munyandinda.

With a little over one month before the start, local teams continue to train and will be hoping the race goes on according to plan safely. The 2021 edition was rescheduled from February to May, owing to the Covid-19 disruptions.

Rwanda, as organisers, will field two teams - Benediction and the national team - in the race, which is expected to be a 19-team peloton.

The route, once again, promises to be spectacular with stiff climbs on almost all stages. The famous 'Wall of Kigali' and Mount Kigali will be part of the itinerary that makes Tour du Rwanda the most difficult race of the beginning of the 2022 season.

No Rwandan rider has won a stage in the race's last three editions. Cristian Rodriguez, who rides for French side Total Direct Energie, became the first Spanish and European to win the Tour du Rwanda last year.

Stages

Stage 1: Kigali Arena - Kigali Arena (4 km ITT)

Stage 2: Kigali - Rwamagana (148.3 km)

Stage 3: Kigali - Rubavu (152 km)

Stage 4: Kigali - Gicumbi (124.3 km)

Stage 5: Muhanga - Musanze (124.7 km)

Stage 6: Musanze - Convention Center (152 km)

Stage 7: Kigali - Mont Kigali (152.6 km)

Stage 8: Canal Olympia - Canal Olympia (75.3 km)