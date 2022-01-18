Rwanda: RAF Elections to Be Held on January 22

18 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Athletics Federations (RAF) will, on Sunday, January 23, hold general elections to vote for a new executive committee.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by Olivier Umutangana, RAF's Secretary General.

The elections will bring an end to the 4-year term of the current committee, led by Fidèle Mubiligi. The new leadership team will run the local track and field athletics body for the next four years.

This publication has learned that Mubiligi is not seeking re-election for a second term as RAF President.

