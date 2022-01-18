Gambia: DLEAG Nets Suspected Drug Peddlers in Diverse Locations

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency-Gambia (DLEA-G)'s Serrekunda Field Office said they have arrested one Lamin Camara, a Gambian national and resident of Tallinding, with thirty parcels and seventy-one wraps of suspected cannabis Sativa.

Ousman Saidybah, the Public Relations Officer told this medium that the suspect was arrested on 8 January, 2022, within Tallinding.

"Bermat Jatta and Charles Jatta were also nabbed by officers of DLEA-G's Bakau Field Office on the 6 January, 2022, in Abuko. Bermat Jatta was apprehended with one bundle and forty-six wraps of suspected cannabis sativa whilst Charles Jatta was arrested with six bundles and sixty-two wraps of the suspected prohibited drug," DLEA-G PRO told Foroyaa.

He said officers of DLEA-G's Brikama Field Office also registered a case involving one Ismaila Sonko, another adult male Gambian and resident of Brikama; adding he was apprehended on 9 January, 2022 with thirty-two stones of 'skunk', wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, and seventeen tablets of 'ecstasy'.

In the North Bank Region, Saidybah said officers of DLEA-G's Barra Field Office apprehended one Demba Manjang, an adult male Gambian and resident of Essau, with four parcels and six wraps of suspected cannabis; indicating he was arrested in Essau on the 8 of January 2022.

He said all suspects are in custody as operatives further probe into their cases.

In a similar and related development, the Public Relations Office of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEA-G) has informed this medium on Monday, 10 January, 2022 that one Famara Yaffa, a 23 year old Gambian and resident of Brusubi Phase One, wounded himself as he tried to escape arrest from DLEA-G operatives on 7January, 2022 with some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa that he placed in an iron plate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The suspect during his encounter with the operatives tried to run away and in the process, his foot slipped on a broken tile and thereby injured himself. He was taken to Sukuta Health facility where he received medical treatment and was subsequently discharged," PRO Ousman Saidybah told this medium.

In a similar but separate development, PRO Saidybah said one Samba Camara, a 26-year old Gambian and resident of Kuloro village, was nabbed within the Bullock forest on the 7 January, 2022 with two big bundles and one parcel of suspected cannabis sativa.

"The said suspected cannabis sativa was wrapped in cement paper and concealed in an empty 20 liter gallon. The said gallon was cut at the bottom to conceal the said cannabis thereby gushing out the oil contained therein," he said.