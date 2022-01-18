Tunisia: Tataouine Records One More Coronavirus Fatality, 108 New Infections

17 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tataouine governorate saw one coronavirus-related fatality during the last 48 hours, the Local Health Directorate announced on Monday.

Another 108 people tested positive for the virus, particularly in North Tataouine (51 cases), South Tataouine (26 cases), Ghomrassen (13 cases), Smaâr (11 cases), Bir Lahmer (5 cases) and Remada (2 cases).

There are currently 8 patients receiving treatment in the regional hospital in Tataouine and two others admitted to the local hospital of Ghomrassen.

